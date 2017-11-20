Martin was added to the Rangers' 40-man roster on Monday.

This move protects Martin from the Rule 5 draft. He notched an impressive 90 strikeouts in 84.1 innings (16 starts) at High-A last season, but his 4.70 ERA and 1.53 WHIP were a bit troubling for a 22-year-old hurler. He has a solid repertoire and his 3.52 xFIP suggests a bounce-back season could be coming at Double-A.