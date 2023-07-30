The Cardinals acquired Stratton and left-hander Jordan Montgomery from the Rangers on Sunday in exchange for left-hander John King, infielder Thomas Saggese and right-hander Tekoah Roby, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Stratton is the secondary piece in the deal for the Rangers, who will fortify their rotation depth with the addition of Montgomery. Meanwhile, Stratton will should settle in as a setup man in Texas, likely settling in behind closer Will Smith and Aroldis Chapman in the bullpen hierarchy. Pitching on a $2.8 million salary in his final year of arbitration, Stratton has produced a 4.36 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 59:17 K:BB in 53.2 innings with St. Louis. He'll likely set himself up for a nice pay raise in free agency this winter if he can finish the season on a high note with his new club.