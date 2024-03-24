Seager started at shortstop and went 2-for-2 in Saturday's spring game against the Royals.

Seager made his spring debut, which had been delayed following surgery to repair a sports hernia in January. He played three innings in the field before being replaced by Ezequiel Duran. The shortstop had been taking at-bats recently, and the Rangers were cautiously optimistic that he could get into game action. The Rangers break camp Sunday and will play two exhibitions against the Red Sox on Monday and Tuesday, giving Seager a chance for more plate appearances leading up to Opening Day, Thursday at home against the Cubs.