Seager started at shortstop and went 0-for-3 in Monday's exhibition game against Boston.

Seager, who missed most of the Cactus League with a groin injury, increased his activity from Sunday's spring debut. He went from two to three at-bats and three to six innings. The two teams will play another game Tuesday, and Seager is expected to participate. It's unclear if he'll play the full nine innings, but that is probably something the Rangers would want to see before Thursday's Opening Day against the Cubs.