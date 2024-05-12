Robertson (2-1) had a blown save and was the losing pitcher in Saturday's 8-3 loss to the Rockies. The reliever failed to record an out and was charged with four runs on two hits, a walk and a hit batter.
The usually reliable Robertson entered with the Rangers holding a 3-2 lead, a runner on second base and two outs. As rain began to fall, he yielded a run-scoring single to the first batter faced. Then, after a wild pitch, another RBI single, hitting a batter and a walk, Robertson was removed with the bases loaded. The right-hander, who entered the game with a 0.87 ERA, threw just 11 strikes among 22 pitches.
More News
-
Rangers' David Robertson: Blows save Wednesday•
-
Rangers' David Robertson: Throws scoreless late-game inning•
-
Rangers' David Robertson: Strong start to season•
-
Rangers' David Robertson: Earns win in opener•
-
Rangers' David Robertson: On track for setup role•
-
Rangers' David Robertson: Lands with Rangers•