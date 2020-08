Dietrich started at first base and went 0-for-4 in Sunday's 10-6 loss to the Rockies.

Dietrich made an impression after being called up from the alternate camp last week: he filled in at second base for Rougned Odor and reached base four times in his debut, then homered as the designated hitter Saturday. With Danny Santana activated off the injured list Sunday, Dietrich's opportunities will be squeezed.