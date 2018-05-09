Rangers' Drew Robinson: To receive left hip injection
Robinson (hip) will receive an injection and head to extended spring training for a few games, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.
Robinson landed on the 10-day disabled list Monday due to left hip soreness, which he sustained during pregame exercises. It appears as though he should be able to return to the club at some point next week, but more should be known regarding his status once he's able to participate in action with the Rangers' extended spring training squad.
