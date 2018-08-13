Robinson is expected to come back to Texas when rosters expand Sept. 1, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Robinson was recently sent down to Triple-A Round Rock when Delino DeShields (concussion) came off the disabled list, but Rangers manager Jeff Banister was pleased with the adjustments Robinson's made since his first demotion in May. "We like what we saw from Drew," Banister said. "He made some nice adjustments in the batter's box. We know what he can do defensively and with his versatility. He had more consistent at-bats, the swing-and-miss is down. We like the improvements, and we like the adjustments." For now, Robinson will ply his craft at Round Rock while Delino DeShields is evaluated as the center fielder for next season. DeShields has been demoted twice due to a plunging batting average and on-base percentage. If DeShields doesn't clean up his approach, the Rangers could move onto Robinson as the center fielder in 2019.