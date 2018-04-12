Rangers' Elvis Andrus: X-ray reveals fracture

Manager Jeff Banister said an X-ray on Andrus' elbow revealed a fracture, Levi Weaver of The Athletic Dallas reports.

Andrus suffered the injury after being hit by a pitch on his elbow during Wednesday's loss to the Angels. This is another brutal blow for the Rangers, who also lost second baseman Rougned Odor to a hamstring injury earlier in the week. Andrus will obviously be sent for additional testing in the coming days, but early indications are that he'll be forced to spend some time on the disabled list. More should be known once he's further evaluated Thursday. Assuming he's forced to miss extended time, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Jurickson Profar would likely hold down the middle of the Rangers' infield.