Duran (oblique) was activated from the 10-day injured list Saturday.
Duran is starting in left field and batting eighth Saturday against the Mariners after making a swift recovery from a right oblique injury. The 24-year-old has put up an impressive .301/.340/.515 slash line with seven home runs and three stolen bases in 40 games (144 plate appearances) this season with the Rangers.
More News
-
Rangers' Ezequiel Duran: Heads to IL with oblique discomfort•
-
Rangers' Ezequiel Duran: Remains out of lineup•
-
Rangers' Ezequiel Duran: Decision looming this weekend•
-
Rangers' Ezequiel Duran: Held out again Friday•
-
Rangers' Ezequiel Duran: Dealing with rib soreness•
-
Rangers' Ezequiel Duran: Out of lineup Wednesday•