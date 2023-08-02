Duran is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the White Sox.
Duran takes a seat after going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts Tuesday night against Chicago. Travis Jankowski, Leody Taveras and Adolis Garcia will start across the outfield for the Rangers on Wednesday, with Mitch Garver filling the designated hitter role. Sam Huff is catching.
More News
-
Rangers' Ezequiel Duran: On base twice, steals bag•
-
Rangers' Ezequiel Duran: Sitting Saturday•
-
Rangers' Ezequiel Duran: Batting second Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Ezequiel Duran: Filling in at shortstop•
-
Rangers' Ezequiel Duran: Receives breather Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Ezequiel Duran: Belts big two-run homer•