Duran went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in Sunday's 5-3 loss to San Diego.

Duran was back in the lineup at shortstop after receiving a one-day respite. He walked and stole his sixth base in the fourth inning before coming home on a throwing error. He later scored on Marcus Semien's two-run single. Duran's production has dropped off since coming back from the break, posting a .167 average (7-for-42) with three RBI over the last 12 games.