Duran remains out of the lineup Thursday versus the White Sox.
Duran sat Wednesday in favor of Mitch Garver getting a turn at designated hitter, and it'll be Corey Seager filling the DH role for the Rangers in Thursday's matinee. Josh Smith is playing shortstop. Seager's swift return from a thumb sprain could continue to muddy Duran's path toward regular playing time.
