Chavez had retired 18 consecutive batters before he allowed three runs in Saturday's appearance against the Royals.

Chavez retired all nine batters faced March 12, then was perfect through three innings Saturday before the Royals got to him in his fourth inning of work. The Rangers are giving him a good, long look this spring, using him as a long reliever and starter. It's a split role they envision for him in the regular season. If manager Jeff Banister follows through on his plan to use a sixth starter at times, Chavez will be considered for that role.