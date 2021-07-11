Gallo went 1-for-2 with a home run and three walks Saturday against the Athletics.

Gallo took James Kaprielian deep in the first inning, following up Adolis Garcia's dinger with one of his own to give the Rangers a 2-0 lead. It was the team-leading 24th homer of the year for Gallo, who also walked three times to up his American League-leading total to 72 in that category. The 27-year-old is enjoying a terrific season, slashing .239/.402/.522 with 52 RBI while going a perfect 6-for-6 in stolen bases.