Rangers' Joey Gallo: Homers in win over Tigers

Gallo went 1-for-3 with a solo home run during Monday's win over Detroit.

This was the 12th long fly through the past 22 games for Gallo, and he entered Monday's game with a monster .270/.386/.865 slash line in August. He's up to 33 homers, 62 RBI and 63 runs for the season, and his improved batting average of late is an encouraging sign for both the remainder of this season and his long-term fantasy stock.