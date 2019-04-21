Rangers' Joey Gallo: Riding homer binge

Gallo went 2-for-4 with a double and a home run in Saturday's 9-4 win over the Astros.

Gallo is binging on the long ball, having clubbed seven over a 12-game stretch. He's gone 12-for-43 (.279) during that run and has an un-Gallo like average of .262 thus far in 2019.

