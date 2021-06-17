Lyles (2-5) took the loss against Houston on Wednesday, completing 4.1 innings and allowing five runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three.

Lyles entered the contest having gone at least five innings in each of his previous seven starts, but that streak came to a screeching halt Wednesday. The right-hander served up four homers to the Astros in the loss -- more than he had given up over his past six games combined. The rough outing pushed Lyles' season ERA to 5.68 and accounted for his fifth loss of the season. He'll try to bounce back in his next start, which is tentatively slated for Tuesday at home against Oakland.