Barrero was outrighted to Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday after clearing waivers, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.

After claiming Barrero off waivers from the Reds on March 9, the Rangers never officially announced that he was designated for assignment, but he was seemingly moved off the 40-man roster at some point in the last few days. Barrero will end up staying in the Texas organization and should see plenty of playing time at Round Rock this season as he makes the full-time transition to the outfield after spending most of his career to date as an infielder.