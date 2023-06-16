Barrero was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Friday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Barrero will head to Louisville after spending the entirety of the 2023 campaign with then Reds to this point. He's struggled to a .218/.295/.323 slash line over 133 at-bats over 46 games and with Nick Senzel (knee) being activated from the 10-day injured list Friday, Barrero was the odd-man-out on the major-league roster. The 25-year-old will look to get into a groove with Louisville before potentially being recalled later this summer.