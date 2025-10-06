Barrero agreed Thursday to a new minor-league contract with the Orioles, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Barrero split time in 2025 between the Cardinals and Orioles organizations and appeared in 22 games at the big-league level, all of which came with St. Louis. After being dropped from the Cardinals' 40-man roster in late June, Barrero elected free agency and caught on with the Orioles on a minor-league pact. He proceeded to spend the rest of the season at Triple-A Norfolk, slashing .190/.261/.344 with eight home runs and nine stolen bases across 218 plate appearances. While his new minor-league deal could include an invitation to major-league spring training, the 27-year-old utility man should be viewed as a long shot to win an Opening Day bench role with Baltimore.