Jose Barrero: Opts for free agency
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barrero cleared waivers and elected free agency Friday, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.
Barrero was designated for assignment by the Cardinals on Tuesday and will pursue alternative professional options. The outfielder logged a poor .470 OPS in 31 plate appearances with St. Louis this season, but he slashed .299/.396/.517 in 101 plate appearances at Triple-A Memphis.
