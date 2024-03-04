Barrero, a one-time shortstop prospect, is attempting to earn a roster spot exclusively as an outfielder, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Barrero started in right field Sunday and launched a home run in three plate appearances. He's made four Cactus League appearances -- three starts in right field and one in center. "I feel comfortable out there," Barrero said. "I'm glad that this organization has been giving me the opportunity to play several different positions in my time here." The Reds introduced him to the outfield in 2023, when he made 17 appearances in center field.