Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Leading candidate to close
Leclerc enters spring training as the Rangers' leading candidate to close games, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Both manager Chris Woodward and general manager Jon Daniels prefer to have Leclerc close games, but they are not handing him the job without evaluation over the spring. "I'd like [Leclerc] to be the closer; that would be ideal," Woodward said. "I don't think he has anything to prove as a good, elite reliever, but finishing games is a different story. As long as he's executing pitches and has good command of his body and emotions, I'll be really comfortable." Woodward will want to see how Leclerc is executing his fastball. If he's commanding, Leclerc's split-finger change becomes more effective, particularly as a two-strike offering.
