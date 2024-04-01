Leclerc (0-1) took the loss Sunday, allowing four runs on one hit and three walks over two-thirds of an inning against the Cubs.

It wasn't a save situation, but it was a troubling performance that recalled Texas' bullpen struggles of 2023, when Leclerc lost the closer's job early on. Leclerc, who's had an issue with free passes during his career, walked a run in Sunday and walked five over 1.2 innings thus far. The Rangers' closer has allowed runs in each of his first two outings. He was the victim of an incorrect call by an umpire on Opening Day, but Sunday was all on him.