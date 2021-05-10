site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Jose Trevino: Heads to bench
RotoWire Staff
Trevino is not starting Monday against the Giants.
Trevino and Jonah Heim have now alternated turns behind the plate for 14 straight games. If the pattern continues, expect Trevino to return to the lineup Tuesday.
