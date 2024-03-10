Trevino (calf) is starting behind the plate and batting eighth in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against Atlanta, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Recordreports.

The 31-year-old has been slowed by a calf strain during spring training but played in a minor-league intrasquad game Saturday and will make his spring debut Sunday. Trevino should ramp up his workload over the next couple weeks and is expected to split catching duties with Austin Wells this season.