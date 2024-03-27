Trevino will start behind the plate against the Astros on Thursday, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports.

While some fantasy managers are excited about the offensive upside of Austin Wells, it will be Trevino behind the plate for the opener in Houston. Trevino is lauded for his work with the pitching staff, and that appears to have given him a slight leg up to begin the season, though it projects to be a fairly even playing-time split in the end with the 24-year-old Wells seeing a good share of the starts against righties. Trevino will be looking for his first career hit against Thursday's starter for the Astros, Framber Valdez (0-for-9 lifetime against the lefty).