Yates signed a one-year contract Tuesday with the Rangers, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The one-year deal will be worth about $4.5 million, per Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News. Yates registered a steady 3.28 ERA with 80 strikeouts over 60.1 innings of relief for Atlanta in 2023, even tallying five saves along the way. The 36-year-old right-hander projects to fill a setup role with the reigning World Series champions in 2024. He turns 37 years old in March.