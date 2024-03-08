Yates allowed one hit and one walk while striking out one over one inning in Thursday's spring game against the Diamondbacks.

Yates made his third Cactus League appearance and has allowed a run, three hits and one walk while striking out six over three innings. Last year, when Yates posted a 3.28 ERA with 80 strikeouts over 60.1 innings, was the right-hander's first fully healthy year since 2019. He has closing experience and will be part of a late-inning crew that includes Jose Leclerc, David Robertson and Josh Sborz.