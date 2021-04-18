Allard retained his bullpen job after the Rangers optioned Wes Benjamin to the alternate camp.
Allard's spot on the roster was in jeopardy as the Rangers prepared to make room for both Willie Calhoun and Joely Rodriguez, but the team opted to send Benjamin down instead. Both are lefties who can pitch multiple innings, so having them rostered was redundant. Benjamin was serving as a tandem starter, but he struggled to throw strikes. Meanwhile, Allard had two dominant back-to-back outings this past week, which likely played a role in the team's decision.