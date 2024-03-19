The Phillies optioned Allard to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday.
The 26-year-old joined the Phillies on a one-year, $1 million contract in January, but he'll unsurprisingly begin the campaign at Lehigh Valley since he still has a minor-league option. Allard missed the second half of last season due to left shoulder nerve irritation and made just six appearances between the majors and Triple-A.
