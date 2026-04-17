Kolby Allard: Elects free agency
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Allard elected to become a free agent Thursday.
Allard was designated for assignment Monday, and he'll now become a free agent instead of reporting to Triple-A Columbus. The southpaw has surrendered 10 runs on 16 hits and three walks while striking out nine batters over 8.2 innings in four appearances with Cleveland this season.
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