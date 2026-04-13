Guardians' Kolby Allard: Scrubbed from 40-man roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Guardians designated Allard for assignment Monday.
Allard has been touched up for 10 runs over 8.2 innings in a mop-up role out of the Guardians bullpen. He will have the option to elect free agency if he passes through waivers.
More News
-
Guardians' Kolby Allard: Called up to majors•
-
Guardians' Kolby Allard: Back with Guardians as NRI•
-
Kolby Allard: Removed from Cleveland's roster•
-
Guardians' Kolby Allard: Impressive in short outing•
-
Guardians' Kolby Allard: Starting bullpen game Wednesday•
-
Guardians' Kolby Allard: Recalled from Triple-A•