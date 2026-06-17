Kolby Allard: Cut loose by Cleveland

The Guardians released Allard on Monday.

He'll part ways with Cleveland for the third time this season, after he previously re-signed with the Guardians on a pair of minor-league contracts upon electing free agency in April and opting out of his contract in May. In eight appearances (five starts) overall with Triple-A Columbus on the season, Allard posted a 4.11 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 28:9 K:BB in 30.2 innings. The 28-year-old southpaw shouldn't have much trouble catching on with another organization on a minor-league deal.