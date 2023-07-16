Allard left Sunday's game against the White Sox with left shoulder tightness.

Chicago added insult to injury in the form of four runs on seven hits, including a mammoth 461-foot shot off the bat of Jake Burger. Allard retired just five of the 12 batters he faced. His availability for his next start is up in the air. Allard probably isn't long for the rotation anyway with Max Fried (forearm) nearing a return.