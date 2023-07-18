Atlanta placed Allard on the 60-day injured list Tuesday with left shoulder nerve inflammation.

Allard made an early exit from his start Sunday against the White Sox due to left shoulder tightness and will now be sidelined through at least the middle of September, if not the full remainder of the 2023 campaign. The 25-year-old southpaw had allowed nine earned runs on 16 hits and four walks through 12.1 major-league innings this season with Atlanta.