Rocker will have Tommy John surgery later this week, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Rocker was the No. 3 overall selection by the Rangers in the 2022 draft, and in his six starts with High-A Hickory in 2023 he registered a 3.86 ERA with a 42:7 K:BB over 28 innings. The right-hander was also a first-round pick in 2021 by the Mets, but due to medical concerns he ended up not signing with the club. Rocker will miss the rest of the 2023 season while recovering from the surgery, and he'll all but assuredly miss a few moths to begin the 2024 campaign as well.