Perez (elbow) said Thursday that he is hoping to start in the Rangers' Cactus League game Sunday, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Perez, who pitched in a minor-league game earlier in the week, said his elbow felt solid after a bullpen session Thursday, and he's hoping to be cleared to make his Cactus League debut in the near future. The Rangers haven't confirmed his debut, however, and it's possible the team could continue to play it safe with the 26-year-old. Perez has stated his desire to be a member of the Rangers' Opening Day rotation, though it's expected that he'll open the year on the disabled list as Texas is intent on not rushing him back.