Rangers' Martin Perez: Could start over weekend
Perez (elbow) said Thursday that he is hoping to start in the Rangers' Cactus League game Sunday, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Perez, who pitched in a minor-league game earlier in the week, said his elbow felt solid after a bullpen session Thursday, and he's hoping to be cleared to make his Cactus League debut in the near future. The Rangers haven't confirmed his debut, however, and it's possible the team could continue to play it safe with the 26-year-old. Perez has stated his desire to be a member of the Rangers' Opening Day rotation, though it's expected that he'll open the year on the disabled list as Texas is intent on not rushing him back.
More News
-
Spring Takes: Greinke angst
Is the concern over Zack Greinke's velocity overblown? Scott White considers that possibility...
-
Strategies for each format
Heath Cummings dreams about the perfect draft for him in all three of the major formats.
-
Podcast: Tips for first two rounds
We’ll help your draft get off to a great start as we discuss our strategies for the first two...
-
NL-only Rotisserie mock draft
A lot has changed since our last look at the NL side of the player pool. Scott White and company...
-
Judge the new Howard?
You may think we've never seen a player like Aaron Judge before, but you don't need to go that...
-
Spring Takes: Leone, Bedrosian to close?
A couple of surprising closer candidates have emerged, according to Scott White, who also looks...