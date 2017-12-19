Rangers' Martin Perez: To miss start of season after surgery
Perez underwent surgery to repair a fracture of the radial head in his right elbow Monday and is expected to be sidelined approximately four months.
This is a tough break for Perez, though the good news is that the injury, which occurred on his ranch in Venezuela, is to his non-throwing arm. While it's possible his recovery could take less than four months, the Rangers are cautiously expecting him to miss the first two weeks of the season. The 26-year-old southpaw turned in a 4.82 ERA and 1.54 WHIP across 32 starts (185 innings) last season, and figures to assume a spot behind Cole Hamels in the Rangers' rotation when healthy.
