Grossman is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies.

Though the Rangers have an opening in the lineup at designated hitter while Wyatt Langford (hamstring) is on the shelf, Grossman hasn't yet taken hold of an everyday lineup spot, despite starting in each of the previous four games. Three of those starts came while the Rangers were facing left-handed pitching, and switch-hitting Grossman hasn't helped his case for earning steadier playing time by going 1-for-16 with five walks in seven games since he was acquired from the White Sox earlier this month. The Rangers may prefer to rotate a number of players at DH rather than committing to Grossman as their preferred option.