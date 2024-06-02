Grossman went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, two RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Marlins.
Grossman doubled in the Rangers' first run then produced another run with a seventh-inning single. Until Saturday, he hadn't made an impact since the Rangers acquired him from the White Sox -- Grossman entered the game 2-for-20 with Texas.
