The Rangers acquired Grossman from the White Sox on Wednesday in exchange for right-hander Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa.

Grossman won a World Series ring with the Rangers last season, and they've now elected to bring him back into the fold. The 34-year-old will provide some depth in the corner outfield and at designated hitter while Wyatt Langford (oblique) is on the 10-day injured list. Grossman should see most of his opportunities against left-handed pitching.