Grossman started at designated hitter and went 0-for-3 in Monday's 2-1 loss to Detroit.
Grossman served as the starting DH for a third straight game, all against lefties, and is 3-for-10 with a double and three RBI during that stretch. His elevation to the starting lineup coincides with Ezequiel Duran replacing the lefty-hitting Nathaniel Lowe at first base in those three contests, which suggests a strategic change against left-handers. The Rangers have been middle-of-the-pack against lefties this season (.242 average, 16th).
