Chirinos went 3-for-4 with a walk, a strikeout and three RBI in Tuesday's 9-8 extra-inning loss to the Mariners.

The three-hit night, Chirinos' sixth multi-hit game of the year, still leaves the catcher below .200 for the season. On Monday, manager Jeff Banister cited a wrist injury suffered in April that's still affecting Chirinos' offense, but there were no problems Tuesday.