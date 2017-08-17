Play

Chirinos is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the White Sox.

Despite reaching base four times in Wednesday's win, Chirinos will head to the bench for a breather after starting four straight games behind the dish. Brett Nicholas will takeover for him at backstop, batting ninth.

