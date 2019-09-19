Play

Guzman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Astros.

Guzman's eighth-inning homer brought the Rangers to within one, but their comeback ended there. For Guzman, it was his 10th homer of the season and the eighth time in the last nine games with at least one hit. He's still sitting against left-handers but has posted a .324./.419/.568 line during the month of September. It remains to be seen if this finish leads to an everyday job next season.

