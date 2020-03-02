Play

Travis went 1-for-2 with a two-run single in Sunday's spring game against the Dodgers.

Travis made his spring debut, serving as the designated hitter, after dealing with a hamstring injury since the start of spring training. He's a potential right-handed complement at first base, although the Rangers may need that spot to give at-bats to Danny Santana, Nick Solak or Todd Frazier. Travis, who also played left field while with the Red Sox, batted .215/.274/.382 in 59 games for Boston in 2019.

