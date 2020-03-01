Play

Travis (hamstring) is batting eighth as the designated hitter in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Dodgers.

Travis entered spring training with the hamstring issue so his first game action is a big step as he attempts to compete for the starting job at first base. The 26-year-old is coming off a rough season in Boston with a .215/.274/.382 slash line in 157 plate appearances.

