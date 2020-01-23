Travis has been extended an invitation to spring training, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

The invite was expected after the Rangers acquired Travis from the Red Sox last week. He plays both first base and outfield with Texas looking at him primarily as a first baseman. The right-handed hitting Travis, who is not on the 40-man roster, will be given an opportunity to compete for that job during the spring and could work his way into a platoon with Ronald Guzman.